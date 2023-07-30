Police searching for driver who intentionally hit six people at Walmart in Lincolnton

All six of the people hit were taken to the hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Investigators are looking to identify a person who they say intentionally crashed into six people at a Walmart on Sunday.

The Lincolnton Police Department says the incident happened around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday at the Walmart on North Generals Boulevard. Six migrant workers were hit by a black SUV in what police have labeled an intentional assault with a vehicle.

All six people were transported to a local hospital with various injuries. None of the people suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The car used in the assault is described as an older-model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack. The driver is described as an older white male. Police have not determined a motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts