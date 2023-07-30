x
Police searching for driver who intentionally hit six people at Walmart in Lincolnton

All six of the people hit were taken to the hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Investigators are looking to identify a person who they say intentionally crashed into six people at a Walmart on Sunday.

The Lincolnton Police Department says the incident happened around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday at the Walmart on North Generals Boulevard. Six migrant workers were hit by a black SUV in what police have labeled an intentional assault with a vehicle.

All six people were transported to a local hospital with various injuries. None of the people suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The car used in the assault is described as an older-model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack. The driver is described as an older white male. Police have not determined a motive at this time.

Credit: Lincolnton Police Department
Police say this is the car used in the intentional assault

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. 

