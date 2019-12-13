ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police say they’ve never investigated a break-in like this before.

Officers say a masked man broke into World Record Holder Pawn Shop using a sledgehammer to bust through the store’s concrete wall.

Once the suspect was inside, we’re told he then used a saw to carve into the safe and steal close to $100,000 worth of gold, jewelry, and cash. At least part of the break-in was caught on camera.

"Definitely wasn’t his first time and somebody has to know something," says pawn shop owner Teresa Silcox.

She says since the break-in, she has increased her own security system, but she’s also alerting other businesses about the suspected thief, too.

"I hope the pawn shops will look out for somebody coming in with a lot of jewelry or diamonds," Silcox said.

And even if she can’t get her stolen items back, she says an arrest will at least mean some type of justice was served."

"I want him caught and I think that’s the only way to make this right."

If you have any information about this burglary or are able to identify the suspect in the video, give Crime Stoppers of York County a call at 1-877-409-4321.

