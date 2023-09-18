Suspect sought after deadly shooting in Rock Hill, police say

​Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an argument at a home where the victim intervened before Quadir Sharif Baxter fired multiple rounds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man over the weekend.

Officers responded to a shooting along Roddey Street, just off Wilson Street, around 11 p.m. Saturday and found a 47-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to police.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an argument at a home where the victim intervened before Quadir Sharif Baxter, 44, fired multiple rounds, hitting the victim.

Baxter fled the scene following the shooting, police said.

Detectives issued warrants of murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence for Baxter.

Anyone with information on Baxter's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department immediately.

