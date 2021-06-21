Man charged in six-car crash in Newton that sent three to hospital, including student driver

Newton police say the driver who caused the crash also tried to flee the scene by stealing a different car from the scene

NEWTON, N.C. — Police in Newton, North Carolina say a man who caused a six-car crash not only was driving recklessly, but accuse him of trying to steal a car to get away from the scene.

Previously, the Newton Police Department reported the crash along West 7th Street and Northwest Boulevard on June 16 sent three people to the hospital and indicated the driver was likely facing charges. On Monday, June 21, Newton PD formally charged 29-year-old Wenfred Alan Hooper of Hickory. According to police, Hooper was driving while impaired, and after the crash tried to steal a car from the scene to get away. He was hospitalized, but after being released from treatment was placed under arrest.

Hooper is now charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving; and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed under a secured $2 million bond at the Catawba County Detention Center and will have his first court appearance at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. More charges are still possible as the investigation continues.

The crash in Newton sent a driving instructor, the student driver, and the driver's twin sister to the hospital with serious injuries. The instructor has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, while the driver's sister remains hospitalized. The student driver was released shortly after treatment.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.