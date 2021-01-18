South Carolina man charged federally for role in Capitol insurrection

Court records show the man took selfies inside the Capitol, including in front of the statute of a former vice president from South Carolina who supported slavery.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for his role in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, according to a newly published federal complaint.

Federal court records show Andrew Hatley is accused of entering or remaining in a restricted building, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds with intent to impede government business, disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol Buildings or Grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

The complaint identifies Hatley in a selfie taken in front of a statue of John Caldwell Calhoun, a former South Carolina member of Congress who fiercely supported slavery, according to Clemson University.

Federal complain against Andrew Hatley | United States Capitol | United States Senate CRIMINAL COMPLAINT I, the complainant in this case, state that the following is true to the best of my knowledge and belief.On or about the date(s) of January 6, 2021 in the county of in the District of Columbia , the defendant(s) violated: 18 U.S.C.

According to investigators, another image shows Hatley in a separate location wearing a green respirator. Federal court records show a witness shared a tip at 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 6 identifying Hatley.

"(The witness) stated Hatley had driven from his residence in South Carolina on January 5, 2020, in a red Ford Mustang, early 2000s model, to attend the protests for the election," the complaint said. "(The witness) has known Hatley for several years. (The witness) provided a picture to the FBI, which Hatley had taken of himself and another unknown male subject in front of a statue in the U.S. Capitol building. (The witness) had obtained the picture from another witness, who advised that it had obtained the photograph from Hatley himself."

Federal agents said they matched a hat worn by Hatley in a Facebook picture with a photo from inside the Capitol. A Facebook post from Hatley's profile addressed what he said was "false information" about him at the Capitol.

"It has come to my attention that there was someone who looks like me at the Capitol," the post said. "I'd like to set the record straight. I don't have that kind of motivation for lost causes. I just don't care enough anymore, certainly not enough for all that."

The first person to comment on his post said, "Welcome back."

Court records show agents also used cellphone application data to confirm Hatley was at the U.S. Capitol Building during the insurrection. He is the first person from the Carolinas to publicly face federal charges in connection to the Capitol attack.