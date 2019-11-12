CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed robbery occurred Tuesday evening at a Charlotte jewelry store in Park Road Shopping Center, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened at the Brownlee Jewelers on Park Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said four males were involved -- three entered the store, and a fourth was driving the suspect vehicle.

The suspects robbed the business at gunpoint and stole jewelry, police confirm. The business was open at the time.

Officials say no one was injured during the robbery. At this time, no arrests have been made. Police confirm the robbers were wearing hoods and bandanas over their faces during the robbery.

No other information has been released at this time.

