16-year-old shot, killed in south Charlotte

Police said a 16-year-old died after being shot at the Southside Homes apartment complex in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in south Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Southside Homes apartment complex on Griffith Street around 2 a.m. When police got to the complex, they learned the victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle before their arrival. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

CMPD homicide detectives were called to the area and are searching for witnesses to the shooting. So far, CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.