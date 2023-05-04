Man arrested after 4-hour standoff outside NC Walmart

The suspect "repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him or he would shoot himself," according to police.

WALLACE, N.C. — Police said a man was suffering from a mental health crisis and using narcotics Wednesday during a four-hour standoff and shooting at a Walmart in North Carolina.

The Wallace Police Department said Jerry Arnold Flakes. Jr., 30, of Georgia, will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle they believe Flakes had stolen, but they did not know why he was in North Carolina.

According to police Flakes "repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him or he would shoot himself."

