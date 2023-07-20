Suspect sought after deadly shooting in Wadesboro, police say

Devonte Amor Horne remains at large, and Wadesboro Police is asking for the public's help finding him.

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department obtained a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a man they said shot and killed a man over the weekend.

Officers responded to Atrium Health Anson just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a person who arrived with gunshot wounds.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police. He was later identified as 26-year-old Randal Vontray Strudivant, Jr. of Wadesboro.

Officers soon located the crime scene along Myrtlewood Drive, just off Andrew Jackson Highway. No one else was determined to be injured by the shooting.

Investigators later obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Devonte Amor Horne, charging him with first-degree murder.

Horne is described as a black man standing at six feet, four inches, and 200 pounds with a slender build, with long dreadlocks, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion. No other information was provided about the suspect.

