As property crime rises in Charlotte, theft victims are out thousands

A small business smash-and-grab and a car break-in at a park are just two examples of the recent rise in thefts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Property crime is proving to be a growing problem in the Queen City. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported property crime is up 16% from last year as thousands of people fall victim to burglaries, thefts, and car break-ins.

One of those victims is a beloved small business in Elizabeth called The Spoke Easy. Security footage shows someone broke into the bike shop and bar to steal a bike early Sunday morning.

"I try to be positive about it," co-owner Dread Fiyah told WCNC Charlotte.

Fiyah said it’s the third time in eight years The Spoke Easy has experienced a smash-and-grab. This time a $5,000 bike was stolen.

"We’re not making money hand over fist here, we’re basically here for the community and a place for the community, so when something like this happens it definitely hits us hard," Fiyah added.

At Frazier Park in Uptown, Cedrick Brown was playing baseball with his kids Wednesday evening. When they headed back to the car to go get slushies, Brown realized someone had rummaged through it.

Brown said it's, "a little frustrating... But it is what it is."

The Charlotte father said his car was locked but he realized one of his children may have accidentally left the back door ajar before heading into the park.

"Somebody went through just pulling handles and got lucky," Brown said.

The thief got away with $400 cash, an iPhone, and credit cards a police report confirms were charged almost $500 fraudulently.

According to CMPD, in the first half of 2023, there were 5,319 reports of stolen items from cars, a roughly 11% increase from last year.

Plus, there were 1,843 reports of residential and commercial burglaries in the first half of 2023, which is down about 7% from last year.

"Things have definitely gotten better," Fiyah said about crime in the Elizabeth area. "I’m looking forward toward the future and becoming part of the community where there’s change and things like this aren’t happening around here."

Both theft victims said they're staying positive and taking extra steps to protect their property.

