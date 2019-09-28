CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation from a murder that happened back on May 5 in southeast Charlotte.

Saturday, September 28 officers arrested 22-year-old Datarius McHam and 21-year-old Zsaquan Burris for the murder of 59-year-old Melvin Eugene Bell.

On May 5, officers who were on an unrelated call heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. Officers patrolled the area before finding Bell on Washburn Avenue near Monroe Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Police charged McHam with murder, while Burris has been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

