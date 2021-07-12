1 in custody after '10-15 shots' fired in Uptown Charlotte: CMPD

CMPD said one person was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into a vehicle at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets in Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after more than a dozen shots were fired at a vehicle in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers witnessed a shooting at the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street. CMPD said a four-door sedan was sitting at the light on Tryon Street when the suspect got out and immediately fired multiple shots at the car. The officers immediately confronted the shooter, who took off running and was taken into custody.

CMPD Capt. Brad Koch said officers recovered a handgun from the scene. Koch confirmed that anywhere from 10 to 15 rounds were fired by the suspect. CMPD is still trying to find the person who was in the car when it was shot into.

"We have looked at the hospital, as well as different areas, still trying to find them," Koch said.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. Koch said the suspect's name would be released when CMPD announces charges in the case.

"I want to assure everyone, this was an isolated incident," Koch said. "Center city is a safe place to be."

Shooting Investigation in the Central Division at the Square https://t.co/i7WBUYSkWQ — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 7, 2021

Video posted to social media showed officers investigating and gathering evidence near Trade Street and Tryon Street. Additional officers were seen a few blocks away near the CATS Transit Center, which is located near Spectrum Arena and the Epicentre.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts