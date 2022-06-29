U.S. Marshals offering reward for Kannapolis double homicide suspect

Marlon Anderson is accused of entering a home and killing two people. Federal officials are now offering $5,000 for his arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Less than a month after two people were found dead in Kannapolis, a federal agency is stepping up to increase efforts to find the accused killer.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Marlon Anderson, 49, who has been wanted since June 2.

Kannapolis police say that on June 2, Anderson entered a home on James Street and shot and killed Sharon Chambers, 61, and her nephew, Benny Sloan Jr., 46.

The home was also used as a daycare facility. No children were present at the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting is believed to be linked to a domestic dispute and was not a random event.

U.S. Marshals say Anderson fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Suburban with the NC tag HFZ-4932. The service believes he has been visiting friends and family in Greensboro, Charlotte, and Asheville.

Anderson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds He has tattoos of a $100 bill on his right forearm and "North Carolina 704" on his left arm, according to officials.

Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2(9868332).

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.