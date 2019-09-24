CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A kidnapping victim is safe and a suspect is dead after an hours-long search Tuesday morning in Zebulon, North Carolina. Any danger to the community has ended, authorities said.

Raleigh police also confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred, but officers did not provide additional details.

The search involved multiple law enforcement agencies, shut down parts of Interstate 87 and closed some schools in Zebulon, which is the easternmost town in Wake County.

Raleigh police officers had tried to stop a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a kidnapping at 4:30 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department said. Officers saw more than one person in the car.

When the driver drove away, officers began a pursuit.

