Woman charged with murder, abuse of a disabled man in south Charlotte, police say

Officers initially obtained an arrest warrant for Mackey, charging her with concealment of a death.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a south Charlotte home in June, police said.

On June 20, just before 10 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a death investigation call for service at a home along Heathstead Place.

Officials with CMPD, Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department found 50-year-old Kimberly Mackey at the scene in need of medical treatment. Mackey was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers also found a man, 35-year-old Bradford Womack, at the home. Womack was pronounced dead at the scene by a police officer.

Investigators later found the incident to be a murder case. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Mackey, charging her with concealment of a death.

After further questioning, Mackey was also charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a disabled adult confine/restrain resulting in serious injury.

Mackey was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.