Ardrey Kell principal reassigned following investigation, suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ardrey Kell High School Principal David Switzer, who was was suspended back in early June following allegations of misconduct has been reassigned, Assistant Superintendent of Communications for CMS announced Wednesday evening.

According to the release, Switzer accepted a position as the executive director of Continuous Improvement and Logistics in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, effective immediately.

"This role will leverage his experience, talents, and relationships with all stakeholders," Patrick Smith said. "We appreciate Mr. Switzer’s 10 years of service to the Ardrey Kell community and wish him the best in his new position."

A search for Ardrey Kell High School’s next principal will begin immediately.

Back in June, Switzer was seen in a district video denouncing racism. In the video, Switzer can be seen standing in front of the school's spirit rock, which was repainted the same day after a mural about Black Lives Matters was defaced.

"I am sorry that incidents have happened at Ardrey Kell High School," Switzer said in part during the video. "One incident is one too many - and it pains me to my core that some within our community continue to express racist views."

In March 2019, an Ardrey Kell High School basketball player was suspended before a game after allegedly using a racial slur in a social media post.

A petition in support of Principal David Switzer gathered more than 5,000 signatures. Some students say Principal Switzer is unlike most.