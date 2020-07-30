Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education to hold emergency meeting Thursday

The board is expected to consider modification to the reopening plan for the coming school year.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is holding an emergency session July 30 at 2 p.m. to consider changes to the reopening plan for the coming school year.

The board previously moved ahead with a Plan-B Plus Remote option. Under that plan, students would be divided into three groups and report to school for in-person onboarding instruction for several days at the beginning of the school year. Then by week three, all learning will be remote.

Now, there's a chance the board decides to go all-virtual.

The board is set to consider modifications to the 2020-21 school calendars for middle college and early college programs, as well as modifications to the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

According to CMS, 52,552 kids had registered for full virtual learning as of Monday.

Some North Carolina districts initially chose a more restrictive Plan C model, which is full remote learning for the immediate future.