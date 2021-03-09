CMS adds extra security to football games following school threats

Last week, the Chambers High School football game was disrupted by gunshots nearby. Four high schools had online threats this week.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools told WCNC Charlotte they are adding the following security measures to all high school football games for the rest of the season:

No elementary or middle school student will be allowed to enter the stadium without a parent or guardian. All students and children must sit in the bleachers and stands. They will not be allowed to walk around during game time except for going to the restroom or concession stand. Place additional security and police in the parking lot after the game. There will be increased police and campus security presence at the football games.

Effective tonight: additional police will be at every CMS high school football game *at every school for the rest of the season*. Middle & elementary students can’t attend without a guardian. All students are banned from walking around except bathroom/concessions. — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) September 10, 2021

On Thursday, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston confirmed the school district was "aware of threats on social media against our schools."

"We have no evidence that any of them are credible," he said during a brief news conference.

Some schools added extra security measures Thursday, according to Winston.

"We know that local law enforcement has connected some of the recent gun violence to CMS students.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, gunmen opened fire on a home in northwest Charlotte. The shooting killed 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa and injured his 4-year-old sister.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said those captured on security video firing weapons into the home are believed to be high school students connected to North Mecklenburg, Chambers and Hopewell high schools.

CMS did confirm Thursday attendance was impacted after threats against school campuses appeared on social media this week. The district could not provide specific numbers or validate the authenticity of any of the threats.