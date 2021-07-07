CMS, Mecklenburg County commissioners reach agreement on divisive budget, report says

Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted last month to withhold $56 million from CMS until the district provided a measured plan to improve low-performing schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials and Mecklenburg County leaders could soon reach an agreement after the county restricted $56 million from the district's budget earlier this year.

According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, representatives from both sides have reached an agreement over the money that was set aside until CMS provides county commissioners with a detailed plan to improve low-performing schools.

A vote is expected during Wednesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, according to the Observer's report. On June 1, the board voted 7-2 for the county's $2 billion budget, including withholding $56 million from CMS.

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell was a vocal opponent of the measure, saying the county was creating a "scapegoat" for performance issues in the classroom.

"This issue with school funding is so egregious in my view, that it has overshadowed much of the good that we're doing with this budget," Rodriguez-McDowell said.

