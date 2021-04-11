CMS superintendent says district will address reports of on-campus sex assaults

Sexual assaults have been reported on four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses, including Olympic High School and Hawthorne Academy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district will address concerns about a rise in reports of on-campus sexual assaults.

This week, WCNC Charlotte received an incident report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police about two teenagers reporting a person attempting to engage in sexual contact with them at Hawthorne Academy in early September. This is in addition to assaults already reported at Myers Park, Olympic and West Charlotte high schools.

Winston issued a statement saying as a parent he understands the concerns and the CMS Title IX task force is working on recommendations to make schools safer for all students.

Winston issued the following statement Wednesday, Nov. 3:

"As a parent, I understand the concerns many families are sharing about news coverage of incidents of misconduct. It is difficult for me to not give in to the parental instinct of providing information to help others gain a better understanding of situations, which many times prove more complex than news reports might lead one to conclude.

As the leader of the district, I am bound by law to not disclose confidential information about such matters as individual student discipline or ongoing police investigations.

We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and our staff is trained to follow proper procedures in reporting. District leaders review assertions of Title IX reporting problems and will take appropriate action in the event any review reveals action is necessary.

Earlier this year, I requested the creation of a Title IX task force. That task force has been working together to discuss recommended improvements in how our district handles allegations of misconduct. In a few weeks, I will receive a report from the task force. I will review the report for recommendations to make our schools safer."

The full report is expected in the coming weeks.

