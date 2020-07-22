Charlotte student-athletes rally to save sports season

Student-Athletes, Cheerleaders, parents, and pep-supporters gathered outside CMS headquarters to rally to save their season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many kids dream of this time of year, heading into their Senior Season of Football, Cheerleaders, Band, and other fall sports.

However, 2020 is proving to be a time to forget as all of their hard work is now in serious jeopardy.

With a bullhorn, signs, and voices raised dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Student-Athletes, Cheerleaders, parents, and pep-supporters gathered outside CMS headquarters to rally to save their season.

"I think it brings the community together. Being out there on a Friday night with the whole city. It's special and taking that away from us would be heart-breaking for sure." said Myers Park Senior Quarterback Drake Maye. "I know this pandemic is something to take seriously, but I think we deserve a shot to play."

The group is urging CMS to come up with a plan to allow the teams to practice and play games, even if that means not allowing fans to watch.

Even parents at the rally support finding ways to let kids play in a safe environment.

"As a parent, there is always a concern for safety for our children..." said Providence High School Mom, Monique Parker. "But there's also the mental health aspect as well. You have to keep their overall well being in mind."

CMS has stated that people's health is the top priority for the District and that no practices will take place until the State moves into Phase 3, meaning the spread of the virus is starting to slow down.

WCNC reached out to CMS for reaction to today's rally but has not heard back as of this posting.