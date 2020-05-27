CMS opening for students on August 17, two weeks earlier than originally planned

It comes in light of disruptions in the 2019-20 school calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be reopening August 17 for the 2020-21 school year, earlier than originally planned. The Board of Education voted at a meeting Tuesday to confirm that start date.

Originally, the school calendar set August 31 as the first day of school for students. The North Carolina General Assembly had passed a law, however, requiring all public schools statewide to open on August 17 and end before Memorial Day in 2021.

Because of the calendar changes for the coming school year, schools in the Charlotte area will be opening before the Republican National Convention, which has previously caused concern regarding traffic patterns.

To ease the strain, schools in the district will have five remote learning days, that CMS says are state required.

“The amended calendar for next school year has several aspects that will be good for students and families,” Board chair Elyse Dashew said in a statement. “We’ll have first-semester exams before the winter break and school finished by Memorial Day.”

