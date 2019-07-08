CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a new year, but the same safety concerns exist. Wednesday morning, Superintendent Earnest Winston and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Chief Lisa Mangum will speak about new safety measures and the use of K-9s in the district.

"I am just concerned as a parent after seeing things that have happened," a concerned CMS parent said.

Those concerns come as former Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox's controversial fingerprinting failure shook up CMS leadership, leaving Winston in charge.

"If they have questions or if they are seeking clarity about the process in any way, they should come to us and we can help them secure answers to that," Winston said.

A fistfight turned deadly school shooting last fall at Butler High School fueled stricter security measures. Schools started executing random screenings to help keep weapons off-campus. Students were searched by wands and portable metal detectors.

RELATED: Loaded firearm found at CMS summer school program

RELATED: Gun with ammunition found on Independence High School campus

"We've talked a lot about school safety and gun violence and things like that and I never really thought it would actually hit home," said Elyza Tran, a CMS student.

Tran's school was put lockdown after a student posted a picture with a weapon on campus.

"It's honestly terrifying as a student, as an older sister, as a leader hearing students and younger people saying they are terrified to show up to school," Tran said.

Other measures meant to harden the safety blanket surrounding schools last year include gun-detecting dogs and more mental health counselors.

"I just want to have peace of mind that our school district is doing everything possible to keep our kids safe," a concerned CMS parent said.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: