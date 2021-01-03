K-5 students in Gaston County now learning in-person four days a week

Gaston County Schools previously had K-5 students in classrooms two days out of the week, with online learning the other three days.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County students in kindergarten through 5th grade will switch to in-person learning four days a week starting Monday. The Gaston County Board of Education voted on the matter on Feb. 8.

Gaston County Schools previously had K-5 students in classrooms two days out of the week, with online learning the other three days.

Under the new approach, students learning in-person will use Wednesday as a remote learning day. On Wednesdays, facilities will receive deep cleans.

A week before the shift for Gaston County Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools brought middle and high school students back to the classrooms for a hybrid learning model.

Last Wednesday, 240,000 more North Carolinians became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The state officially moved into Group 3 of vaccine prioritizations, starting with childcare workers and school staff in a pre-k to 12 setting.