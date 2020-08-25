Three Gaston County schools report positive COVID-19 cases in the same day

Gaston County had already reported staff members who tested positive in the week before students returned.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Parents at three Gaston County schools received emails and phone calls Monday night warning them of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at each of their schools.

South Point High School, York Chester Middle School, and Pleasant Ridge Elementary each had a student test positive, according to emails sent to families.

Students have only been in school for a little more than a week.

The positive tests mark the first confirmed cases in students, however, Gaston County has already reported staff members who tested positive in the week before students returned.

According to Gaston County Schools spokesperson Todd Hagans, the students were all asked to quarantine at home. The school system is working with local health officials to begin contact tracing, Hagans said.

According to the emails sent to parents, each of the schools performed a deep cleaning after the last time the student was on campus.

Parents in the car line at Pleasant Ridge Elementary said they wished the school was more transparent.

"It’s actually still putting a lot of kids' lives in danger," said Lashay, whose daughter is in 5th grade. "I want information. Who the student was, what grade it was in, or where it was coming from?"

Gaston County leaders have repeatedly cited confidentiality requirements restricting how much information can be released.

Pleasant Ridge Elementary now has confirmed cases in both a student and staff members. Parents worry it is a sign that the virus could be spreading.

"It’s very stressful," Lashay said. "I know she needs her education but I’m not the parent who can afford to leave her at home."

Here's a transcript of the email sent to parents: