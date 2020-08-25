Clover High School has confirmed positive COVID-19 case

The school district confirms the individual was involved with the Clover High School football program, but did not specify if the individual was a student.

CLOVER, S.C. — An individual involved with the football program at Clover High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Clover School District.

The Clover School District would not confirm if the individual who tested positive was a student or faculty member, but did confirm that football has been in Phase 1 of the South Carolina High School League plan since June 10. This means the program was able to return with certain measures in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Since being notified of the positive test, the district says they followed South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, including isolating and quarantining anyone in close contact with a positive test.

"In the abundance of caution we are taking the rest of this week to deep clean, sanitize, and reset all areas associated with the football program," the district said in a statement. "We have also suspended all football activities through Friday, September 4, 2020, under SCHSL’s return to play guidelines, official practice does not start until Sept. 8."

Clover Schools District welcomed kids back to class Monday.

Clover Schools Superintendent Shelia Quinn said previously she is optimistic about the start of the school year.