NC Republicans pitch $1.3 billion boost for private school vouchers

The award figures would change annually based on the average amount the state spends, per pupil, on public schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate Republicans called Wednesday for the largest expansion of the state's private school voucher program since it was created, saying all families should qualify for at least some money regardless of income.

Senate Bill 406 would remove the program’s current income caps, replacing them with a sliding scale that would let any family get a voucher, called an Opportunity Scholarship, of up to $3,246. From there the bill sets up a tiered system with families making less money eligible for larger scholarships, up to $7,213 a year.

