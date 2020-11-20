North Carolina teachers, parents petition to waive state final exams as COVID-19 cases rise

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School submitted a similar request; but ultimately it’s up to state and federal leaders to approve any testing changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In just a few short weeks high school students across North Carolina are expected to take their end-of-course exams. But now there's a push to make some changes to these state testing requirements for the sake of COVID-19 safety.

State and federal mandates require these final exams to be taken in person and account for 20% of a student’s grade. But with more than one-third of students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district students who continue to prefer virtual learning some educators argue this testing requirement isn’t reasonable.

“We have families who are not comfortable attending school at this point and I think that’s the most important part of this,” CMS Board Member Sean Strain said.

A petition with close to 1,500 signatures so far has been created to encourage the North Governor, state superintendent and general assembly to waive EOC exams for high school students. If not a complete waiver, another option is to waive the 20 percent requirement of a student's grade and administer the exams virtually, or at the very least waive the 20 percent so students aren’t penalized if they don’t feel comfortable testing in-person.

“We think this is a chance to prioritize safety over test scores,” petition supporter Chelsea Bartel said.