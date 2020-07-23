Rock Hill Schools to outline reopening plan, COVID-19 policy

As districts in the Charlotte area announce back to school plans, many are vague about what happens if a student or teacher gets coronavirus at school.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As school districts across the Charlotte area release their reopening plans, many are vague about their policies to handle what happens if a student or teacher is exposed to or contracts COVID-19.

Rock Hill Schools is expected to release its detailed plan Thursday, and a coronavirus plan is likely to be included. Superintendent Dr. Bill Cook said he's watching coronavirus numbers grow and the district is planning for when, not if, that happens.

Rock Hill's plan goes against Gov. Henry McMaster's suggestion that schools either open with all in-person or fully remote learning, as the district will utilize a hybrid plan of in-person and virtual learning.

"We know that the governor made some recommendations in his press conference last week to do five days a week or virtual learning, and we all, I believe, have that same goal," said Dr. Cook."All districts around the state and U.S. are trying and working toward bringing back all students as quickly and safely as we can. We could not safely bring back our entire classes and all students and all schools at all levels."

The bottom line, Cook says, is safety is the top priority.

"There's no greater responsibility than to be responsible for someone else's child, someone else's mom or dad," Cook said.

When classes resume on August 17, they'll operate on a C/A/B/A/B schedule. Classes will be at half capacity and students will get two days of in-person instruction. One group on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the other has Wednesdays and Fridays. Monday will be reserved for students with special instructional needs.

"The cohorts that we have created on the A day and B day are intentional, so that we can minimize cross interactions with students as best we can," Cook explained.

Rock Hill Schools will have health and safety screenings, as well as enhanced cleaning procedures. Desks will have plexiglass barriers and masks will be required. The district has purchased some personal protective equipment (PPE) for teachers and students. All of the changes bring an extra cost, and the district has applied for CARES Act funding to help pay for it.

"There are so many unknown costs associated with this plan and not knowing how long we'll have to operate in whatever mode that could be,” said Cook. “We could return, and that’s our goal, with all students at some point when that can be safely done. But at the same time, just as we experienced on March 16, the schools could be closed again.”

Families have the option to do all online learning. Cook said so far, at least 2,700 students have been registered for those classes. Registration is open until July 27 for virtual learning. Regardless, this school year will look and feel different.

Cook says the ultimate goal is to get every student back in the building safely.