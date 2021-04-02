STEAMfest, a Woodlawn tradition, is a hands-on interactive festival and open to the community for free

It has over 100 free science and art activities for students to enjoy but at home.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — “STEAMfest is something we’ve been doing at Woodlawn School for a number of years," STEAMfest team leader, Lee Blakely said.

It’s a free hands on-campus event at Woodlawn School in Davidson where students can explore science and art-themed activity booths.

“STEAMfest is not a science fair where kids show off their work, it’s more like an opportunity for kids to come and play," Blakely said.

Last year, the event hosted over 400 students.

But due to COVID-19, those involved decided to find another way for students to play.

“We didn’t want to say no, we didn’t want to give up, we didn’t want to lose momentum after having a great year," Blakely said.

To keep the momentum going, students and parents took it upon themselves to create wsteamfest.org.

“Some of them they can work on their own some of them they can work with their family," Blakely said.

They even used school resources to recruit engineers at Google and some popular YouTube creators to help make it all happen.

“And we’ve got a couple of scientists from NASA who are doing a live stream event and are contributing content to the site," Blakely said.

To keep it challenging, prize drawings are also up for grabs for anybody who completes an activity and logs it.

“Including microscope slides, an attachment to put your cellphone on it and take pictures of whatever you’re looking at," Blakely said.