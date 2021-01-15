'The worst is watching my five-years-old go through this' | CMS families express frustration

Some CMS parents like Whitney Morrow are now more overwhelmed. Morrow is a newly single mom trying to balance it all.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's growing frustration from CMS families as the district voted to move classes to remote learning.

This after the board cited the directive from Health Director, Gibbie Harris urging schools to go virtual.

"I put my faith in these eight board members and they've let not only my children down but so many others," CMS parent, Whitney Morrow said.

Some parents like Whitney Morrow are now more overwhelmed. Morrow is a newly single mom trying to balance it all.

"I'm trying to work to support our family and I'm trying to nurture them and support their education but the two combined are just not functioning very well," Morrow said.

She worries about her kids education. All three go to Huntersville Elementary.

"Kids are doing the best they can with what they have, but also should they have to?" Morrow said.

One day she decided to take a photo of Connor, a kindergarten, so frustrated with virtual learning he started to cry.

"The worst is watching my five year old go through this, to watch him have no interest in learning, it's heartbreaking," Morrow said.

Morrow says she will keep struggling to keep her kids focused at home, while she works into the night and weekends. Carter, her son in 2nd grade shared some painful words about his reality.