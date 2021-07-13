Thousands of at-risk CMS students missing out on the chance to catch up

Camp CMS is having trouble getting students to show up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, CMS is expected to give an update on its summer learning courses as the district struggles with attendance issues.

The district created Camp CMS to help students who need help catching up after a year of limited, or no class for some, due to COVID-19.

More than 32,000 students registered, with 21,000 of them considered at risk who are in need of extra help or had failed a core class last year.

But more than 40% of those at-risk kids didn't show up.

Now the district must figure out how to help these students when they can't get them to show up in the first place.

Schools are employing a variety of methods to reach out, including personal phone calls, teachers reaching out, our student services teams and making some home visits to try to find the students that are not yet showing up.

