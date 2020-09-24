'We must take extra steps to protect our campus' | UNC Charlotte requiring flu shots for students, faculty, staff

UNCC's chancellor said it "seems like an unusual or extreme measure" but it is a necessary step during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As UNC Charlotte prepares for a limited return to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 1, it has rolled out several coronavirus-targeted protocols, but it is also cracking down on the flu shot.

According to the university, students, faculty, and staff will have until Nov. 16 to get their flu shots and complete an attestation saying so, or face being locked out of their school account.

"This might seem like an unusual or extreme measure, but we've never faced anything quite like COVID-19 before, and we must take extra steps to protect our campus," said Chancellor Sharon Gaber, in a Q&A video released on the university's website.

According to UNCC, the flu shot is critical to campus operations because flu and coronavirus symptoms are so similar, and flu shots will reduce confusion and burden on the health care system.

The school is offering medical and personal/religious exemptions to the requirement.

Health officials have been warning of what could be a "twindemic"--flu and coronavirus combined. They, too, have been asking people to get their flu shots.

While North Carolina is seeing the coronavirus burden on hospitals decline and COVID-19 metrics trending in a positive direction, many health experts are still bracing for the start of flu season, fearing some could have double infections and hospitalizations could climb amid two prominent viruses.

"Even if we are seeing some benefit from COVID-safe behaviors in the community, we're still in for a rocky flu season," said Dr. Katie Passaretti, Atrium Health's medical director of infection prevention.