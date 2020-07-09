UNC Charlotte starts the fall semester online

Up until 2 weeks ago, students thought they'd be on campus for classes. In person classes were pushed back until October 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fall semester starts on Monday at UNC Charlotte. The University starting the year online.

Up until 2 weeks before the start of the semester, UNC Charlotte students thought they’d be learning on campus and in person. Monday, they start online instead, with the hope and plan to be safely on campus in October.

The decision to start the year online was made after thousands of college students across the country tested positive for coronavirus.

At UNCC, there was a cluster of cases tied to off-campus housing. Eight students who live together tested positive were isolated and have since recovered.

Out of state students still moved to the Charlotte area this weekend. Around 550 students all in one apartment, University Crossings. There, management says they’ve made changes and put protocols in place to keep students as safe as possible.

Even though they are learning online, students and staff are still asked to track their symptoms every day, giving university officials the data they need to make an informed decision on if and when to reopen.

Football fans won’t be allowed at the home opener on September 26, and the university still hasn’t decided if they’ll be allowed at any games this season.