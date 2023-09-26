Fort Liberty choir competes in 'America's Got Talent' finals

"That lyric made me feel so emotional and so proud for you," Simon Cowell said. "I want to thank every single one of you for what you do."

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — The 82nd Airborne's All-American Chorus competed on Tuesday's live finale episode of NBC's "America's Got Talent" for a chance to win.

The group sang a cover of "Brother" by NEEDTOBREATHE that Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara both said was their best performance yet.

Vergara also noted the group seemed to be getting more confident each performance.

"America loves you and we all love you," Vergara said.

Simon Cowell reflected on the song choice, noting the members of the chorus "literally risk your life for your country" each day. Cowell said the lyrics about being there for others had an impact on him.

"That lyric made me feel so emotional and so proud for you," Cowell said. "I want to thank every single one of you for what you do, what you stand for, and what you just did just now because that's what I call a moment."

They were selected to move onto the finals by fans after a cover of "I Am Here" by Pink last week.

The group previously made a mark during their audition with a rendition of The Temptations' "My Girl." Cowell asked the group at the time about their big dream. Staff Sgt. Marcus Gilbert responded that they were there to win, but they specifically wanted to dedicate the performance to Specialist Elijah Crawford, who had recently died. After they performed, they received a standing ovation from the audience.