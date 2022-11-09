4 Anson County schools move to remote due to illness

That move is impacting Anson Middle and High, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, and Ansonville elementary schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four Anson County Schools are moving to remote learning due to illness.

That move is impacting Anson Middle and High, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, and Ansonville elementary schools.

Athletic and extra-curricular activities for those schools were also canceled for the rest of the week.

The district plans for students to return to school on Monday.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts