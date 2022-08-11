2022 midterm elections: Key races in the Carolinas

North Carolina's Senate race could flip the balance of power in Congress, while South Carolina has statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections. The control of Congress and state governments in North Carolina and South Carolina hang in the balance as Americans head to the polls.

While many people have already voted early in person or submitted absentee ballots by mail, voting will conclude Tuesday evening as voters in North Carolina and South Carolina head to the polls.

Election results are expected to start coming in for North Carolina when polls close at 7:30 p.m., while South Carolina polls close at 7 p.m.

Nationally, Democrats are braced for disappointing results, while Republicans are feeling optimistic about taking control of both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. President Joe Biden, who is facing his first national election since taking the White House in 2020, admitted he felt Democrats would keep the Senate but acknowledged "the House is tougher."

Here are some of the key races in North Carolina and South Carolina.

North Carolina

US Senate: Ted Budd vs Cheri Beasley

All eyes are on North Carolina's race for the U.S. Senate, where Republican Rep. Ted Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in one of the nation's most contentious contests.

Beasley, the first Black female to serve as chief justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, is endorsed by former President Barack Obama and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Beasley's campaign has hit Budd hard over his stance on abortion, with Beasley saying there is no room for politicians in the exam room. She also decried record corporate profits amid inflation impacting American families.

U.S. House District 14: Jeff Jackson vs Pat Harrigan

North Carolina's newest congressional district is home to one of the tightest races in Congress. District 14 covers most of south and west Charlotte, as well as most of eastern Gaston County. The new seat was appointed based on U.S. Census data reflecting a population boom in the Charlotte metro area.

Jeff Jackson is a familiar face and name for voters in the Charlotte area. The Democrat has served in the General Assembly for eight years. His platform includes a push to codify Roe v. Wade into law. Jackson also supports so-called "red flag" gun laws that would allow firearms to be confiscated from people who are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Pat Harrigan is a newcomer to North Carolina politics. The former Green Beret owns a firearms contract-manufacturing company that he started with his wife while on active duty. If elected, Harrigan has pledged to prioritize balancing the federal budget, decrease spending and punish violent criminals by enforcing laws on the books.

US House District 12: Alma Adams vs Tyler Lee

North Carolina's 12th District is located in the city of Charlotte and surrounding areas in Mecklenburg County. Democrat Alma Adams has held the seat since 2014 when she was elected in a special election to replace former Rep. Melvin Watt.

Tyler Lee is a Republican running for his first term in Congress. He graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in business marketing. After college, he became the youngest franchise owner in sweetFrog company history.

Key races in South Carolina

Governor: Henry McMaster vs Joe Cunningham

Republican incumbent Henry McMaster is seeking his second four-year term as South Carolina's governor. McMaster praised the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and has voiced support for the state's six-week abortion ban that's being held in the state supreme court. During a debate with Cunningham, McMaster said he wouldn't sign a bill into law that doesn't include exemptions for cases of rape or incest.

When it comes to abortion access, Cunningham said he would "trust women" to make their own healthcare decisions. Cunningham also took McMaster to task for not suspending the state's gas tax when problems rose earlier this year.

He also wants to eliminate state income tax altogether, which he acknowledged would cost the state money. Cunningham proposed other ways to recoup that money, including legalizing marijuana and sports betting.

US Senate: Tim Scott vs Krystle Matthews

Republican Sen. Tim Scott is running for what he says would be the final six-year term from South Carolina as he faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the Senate by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned from the seat.

Scott's campaign has significantly more cash than Matthews', according to the AP. Much of the attention on her campaign has been on a series of conversations that were taped without Matthews' knowledge. In those tapes, Matthews said she keeps white voters "under my thumbs" and suggested she should fund her campaign with "dope boy money," which she claimed was a joke.

Constitutional amendments

South Carolina voters are being asked to vote on two constitutional amendments relating to the state's budgeting process and "rainy day" funds.

1. A ‘Yes' vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its "rainy day" fund) from 5% of the previous year's revenue to 7% of the previous year's revenue. The General Reserve Fund is money available to cover unforeseen shortages in the budget.

2. A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous year’s revenue and require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies. The Capital Reserve Fund pays back money spent from the General Reserve Fund.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson.

