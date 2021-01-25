A new COVID-19 variant was found in NC. So what makes it more contagious?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was found in Mecklenburg County.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services says the first identified case was confirmed by Mako Medical Laboratories in an adult in Mecklenburg County.
But what makes it more contagious? Scientists say it all comes down to mutations.
All viruses change and adapt over time, and this new variant of the virus has a mutation that makes it easier for it to attach to our cells and infect us.
Researchers from the CDC also say this mutation could increase how much of the virus is in our nose.
That means an infected person would put more of the virus into the air, making it easier to get sick from fewer air particles.
Early data out of the UK estimates this new strain is 50% more contagious. But here's the good news, scientists say there's no evidence the new strain makes us sicker.