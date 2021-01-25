Bank of America Stadium will be Charlotte's next mass vaccination clinic

"We are really in a race against COVID," Professor of Emergency Medicine, Atrium Health Chief of Disaster Medicine David Callaway said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday was the last day for the clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway that's being run by a partnership involving Atrium Health, Honeywell, Bank of America Stadium, and the speedway.

Now, the partnership is opening another mass vaccination event at Bank of American Stadium.

This all comes as North Carolina confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 strain in Mecklenburg County. The CDC says the highly contagious strain could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

"We are really in a race against COVID," Professor of Emergency Medicine, Atrium Health Chief of Disaster Medicine David Callaway said. "COVID is mutating the new version is more contagious, the next mutation could be more deadly we don't know."

The speedway was the first major sporting venue in North Carolina to become a mass vaccine clinic.

This weekends mass vaccination clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway has gone smoothly. It’s on pace to meet the goal of administering 16,000 shots. The event ends at 7:30 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/k4ZeGZfIt5 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) January 24, 2021

"We all know that the path back to normalcy is through the vaccination," Charlotte Motor Speedway General Manager Greg Walter said.

Officials with the partnership said the speedway's weekend event went well and that they were on track to meet the goal of administering 16,000 shots.

"One of the things we learned is having our drive-thrus are just a great way, they're very convenient for our patients," Atrium Health Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Becky Fox said.

Bank of America Stadium is up next -- starting Jan. 29 through Jan. 31, it'll serve as a vaccination clinic.

Officials said it will likely be a larger event, potentially vaccinating between 20,000 to 30,000 people. Patients will be able to drive up and walk up to get the vaccine.

Still, with concerns growing that this new variant could make cases soar, health experts said safety measures are critical.

"We're seeing still record number infections were seeing high numbers of deaths we are not through this, but if you mask up, vax up, physically distance, wash your hands -- we're going to get through this," Callaway said.

The clinics are for anyone who is eligible, right now that's health care workers and anyone 65 years or older. An appointment is required, you can make one here: AtriumHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine