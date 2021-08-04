x
WATCH LIVE: Mecklenburg County COVID-19 briefing

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan update coronavirus vaccine efforts.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan are providing an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Charlotte metro.

The county health officials are expected to talk starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, North Carolina opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years of age and older.

In Mecklenburg County, new appointments opened Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. with availability as early as next week. Going forward, the county will open weekly appointments.

To book an appointment through Mecklenburg County, call the county’s vaccine hotline at 980-314-9400 or visit the county health department’s website. Appointments are also available through hospital providers, grocery stores like Harris Teeter and Publix, and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

