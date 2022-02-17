CMS board adds mask mandate to meeting agenda, could vote next week

The CMS Board of Education can vote on masks in class at their regularly scheduled meeting next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education can vote on masking in CMS schools next Tuesday, following the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners' decision to rescind the county's indoor mask mandate.

Sources told WCNC Charlotte that masks are now an action item on the agenda. That means district leaders can vote to change the current mask mandate.

Previously, masks were only a discussion item on the agenda. The board most recently voted on Feb. 8 to keep its mask mandate in place. North Carolina state law requires school districts to vote monthly on mask requirements.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to rescind the countywide mask mandate, effective Feb. 26.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon on new mask guidance. A communications director for Cooper's office tweeted that he will encourage local governments to eliminate mask mandates, citing a decrease in COVID_19 metrics and widespread vaccine availability statewide.

