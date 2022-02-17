Gov. Cooper to update mask guidance as COVID-19 cases drop statewide

The updated mask guidance comes less than a week after North Carolina health officials made major changes to COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on mask guidance from state health officials Thursday afternoon as school districts and counties across the state make changes to their policies due to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Cooper and members of the North Carolina COVID-19 Task Force will hold the briefing at 3 p.m. It comes one day after Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously voted to drop the county's indoor mask mandate. The updated guidance also comes less than a week after the Department of Health and Human Services made major changes to its COVID-19 safety measures for schools.

NCDHHS said schools no longer need to trace contacts of individual cases, citing a large number of asymptomatic cases and more access to at-home tests. State leaders also said students or staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to stay home before returning to school as long as they don't have symptoms.

One change that wasn't included? Mask guidance. Currently, North Carolina districts are allowed to make their own mask policies. The only requirement is they must vote on those policies each month, according to state law. Several districts in the Charlotte area have recently voted to make masks optional. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted on Feb. 8 to keep masks mandatory. The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22.

A new bill filed in the General Assembly would give North Carolina parents the ability to opt out of student mask mandates for their children. House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County, issued a statement saying "parents, not politicians" should make those decisions for their children.

