The United States has 557,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 22,079 deaths. There have been more than 2.8 million tests for COVID-19 in the U.S.

JHU says the U.S. currently has a mortality rate of 4%, based on confirmed cases. Only Germany (2.4%) is lower among the 10 countries most affected by COVID-19.

A model by the The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected that Sunday would be the peak day for deaths from COVID-19 in the United States. The model predicts that the number of daily fatalities will begin to drop, but won't reach zero until June 22. The model is based on social distancing measures continuing. It also indicates that there are uncertainties that could lead to much higher daily death tolls.

Worldwide, there have been 1.85 million cases and 114,215 deaths, according to JHU.

Burke County employer donates $100,00 of medical supplies to Samaritan's Purse

This week, Foundation Forward, Inc. of Burke County, NC, in conjunction with Scrubs & More, donated several pallets full of new medical scrubs, lab coats, shoes, and other medical supplies to the Samaritan’s Purse donation center in North Wilkesboro, NC. These items will help doctors and nurses who are working on the frontlines to help with the COVID-19 pandemic and other ongoing relief efforts at home and around the world.

