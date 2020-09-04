CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 432,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 14,817 deaths and 23,906 recoveries.

A forecast model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, now predicts the U.S. peak will come sooner and with fewer deaths.

IHME now predicts the the highest number of deaths in one day in the U.S. will happen Sunday with a projected 2,212. But there are factors of uncertainty that could put that number as high as 5,000, and the model assumes social distancing measures continue to be practiced. IHME predicts North Carolina's peak to occur on April 15, with 27 projected deaths from coronavirus.

As recently as Monday, IHME predicted the peak day would come on April 16 with a number of deaths above 3,000.

Cooper likely to sign order limiting people in stores across North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper said he will likely sign an executive order Thursday that will limit the number of people, both shoppers and employees, inside stores across the state. The announcement came after Harris Teeter joined the number of retailers limiting shoppers to encourage social distancing during the pandemic.

