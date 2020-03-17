CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The White House urged people to practice even stricter social distancing Monday, telling Americans to limit their gatherings to fewer than 10 people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

The message was delivered as the number of cases continues to rise in the Carolinas. There are now 33 confirmed cases in North Carolina, including seven in Mecklenburg County. There are also 33 confirmed cases in South Carolina at this time.

Key Facts:

President Trump says avoid groups of 10+

Cases in North Carolina: 33

Cases in South Carolina: 33

Deaths in the Carolinas: 1

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is tightening up its guidelines for mass gatherings, recommending no more than 50 people. State health leaders also said they want people to limit mass gatherings.

Monday, March 17

China's epicenter, Wuhan, reports just one new case

Wuhan, the city at the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case on Tuesday as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

