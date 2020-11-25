Frequently asked questions about North Carolina's mask mandate

At WCNC, we take our employee’s safety very seriously. We follow both state and CDC guidelines and have taken numerous steps to keep our employees and workplace safe. The North Carolina Governor’s office mask mandate includes an exemption for public speaking and broadcasting. Our anchors who are inside the building do not wear a mask while we broadcast the news so that we can ensure the viewers can understand the stories. Anchors keep at least 10 feet apart from one another while in the studio, and they do wear a mask when they are not presenting the news. All other employees at our station are required to wear masks at all times, keep at least 6 feet apart and practice good hygiene following the CDC guidelines.