More COVID-19 cases, deaths tied to Charlotte church convocation event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — County health officials have now confirmed 187 cases of COVID-19, eight deaths and at least 11 hospitalizations to an outbreak at the United House of Prayer For All People in north Charlotte, according to a county health department update prepared for Mecklenburg County commissioners.

Within the department update set to be discussed Wednesday night, six new cases of COVID-19 are tied to the church, two additional deaths, and one new hospitalization.

Of the 187 confirmed cases, 179 are within Mecklenburg County, four are within Gaston County, four within Iredell County, and one within Cabarrus County. Of the eight deaths, seven were in Mecklenburg County, with one in Gaston County.

A cluster at Madison Saints Paradise Senior Living is also believed to be connected to the church — 16 residents have tested positive, two of whom have died. Three staff members have tested positive as part of the cluster. Those numbers are included in the total confirmed cases and deaths, according to Mecklenburg County health officials.

More than 1,000 people attended the week-long services held at the north Charlotte church from October 4-11, many from other states. Mecklenburg County does not track cases they may be linked to the event for people who live out of state.

The location on Beatties Ford Road is the church's main campus. It was originally ordered to remain closed until November 5, but Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said last week the location would be allowed to reopen as long as it adheres to proper guidelines regarding capacity.

"We have found that the pastors and the staff at all of those sites have been very responsive and engaged and have been willing to work with us on this guidance," Harris previously said.