Gov. Cooper: Large gatherings are contributing to rise in COVID cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Carolina. There's growing concern over super spreading events, which may be fueling a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Officials worry if people don't stop gathering in large groups, there will be no way to control the spread.

"If you're gathered with anyone who does not live in your household you are at risk, and they are too," Governor Roy Cooper said.

COVID-19 super spreading events are the result of the right people at the wrong time and place.

State officials say events like those that took place at The United House of Prayer and a Trump rally in Gaston County may be playing a significant role in the rise.

"There's no way large gatherings over long periods of time with people standing together, there's no way that helps things," Cooper said.

The church gathering has now lead to at least five deaths.

It's a heartbreaking update that hits close to home for County Commissioner Vilma Leake.

"The convocation, I attend it every year," Leake said. "But I did not go this year because of the problems of the virus."

Meanwhile, health officials say they're seeing cases from small gatherings as well.

"It's family gatherings, it's with people you are normally not around," Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Some people are still spreading the virus because they don't know they're infected. Asymptotic cases are still contagious to others.

Dr. Mandy Cohen offered some advice if you can't avoid gatherings.