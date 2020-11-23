NC Gov. Cooper expands statewide mask mandate as more counties enter COVID-19 'red zone'

North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services updated its recently unveiled county alert system three weeks early due to rising coronavirus metrics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The mask mandate includes employees at various types of locations such as restaurants and retail stores.

The executive order includes face coverings being required in all public indoor settings, which Cooper hopes will prevent "further re-closures of the state's businesses and operations."

The number of North Carolina counties reporting "critical" coronavirus spread has doubled in less than a week, according to the state's new county alert system.

During a coronavirus briefing on Monday afternoon, Cooper and the state's Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen announced the alert system was updated three weeks early since the state's key COVID-19 metrics have risen so sharply.

The county alert system takes into account each county's number of per capita cases, positivity rate, and hospital system impact, categorizing counties in yellow, orange and red zones, representing significant, substantial, and critical viral spread, respectively.

The latest count shows 20 counties in the red zone and 42 in the orange zone. As a comparison, last week, there were 10 counties deemed to have critical spread.

In the Charlotte region, Monday's update shows Catawba County joining Alexander, Avery and Gaston counties on the red zone list.

Here's the new county alert map: Catawba County joins Alexander, Avery, and Gaston Counties in the red /critical spread zone. pic.twitter.com/7GxyqvhYjc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) November 23, 2020

According to the report, Catawba has more than 660 cases per 100,000 people in the county, a 10.6% positive test rate over the last 14 days, and "moderate" impact on the county's hospital resources.

Over the weekend, North Carolina reported more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases in one day, a record. The state's positive test rate is rising as well, with 7.8% of tests detecting an infection over the last 14 days. Monday, the state had a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 1,601.

"This is deadly serious," Gov. Cooper said. "We need counties to work with us to enforce the strong safety rules we already have in place."