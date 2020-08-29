Davidson College reports COVID-19 cluster on campus

DAVIDSON, N.C. — As colleges and universities head back to school during a pandemic, COVID-19 clusters are turning up on campuses. Davidson College adds to the trend, announcing Friday of a coronavirus cluster at the school.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris issued the following statement in response to Davidson College's announcement:



"We are working with Davidson officials to assure that those who test positive for COVID-19 are appropriately isolated and that contacts are quarantined. We investigate any potential clusters and provide guidance as needed.



As we continue to see, this virus exploits any process flaw or failure to do what we know stops the spread...wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart."